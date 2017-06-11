WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Mamo

Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:47 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12805
Location: Huddersfield
this guy is playing on a different level

12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...

lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.

3 of those tries yesterday were top class

-one 90 metre interception try

-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!

- one chip over and collect again to score


:CLAP: :CLAP:

the kind of full back i like to see and have been missing for years, joy to watch
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:54 pm
Chetnik
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 319
He's had a massive influence on the squad.

Equally if not more influential has been Seb. Usually with players in sebs 'mould' they will have a few big games and some quiet ones. His performances have been consistent all year.
It's thanks to him and the other forwards that mamo can do his thing.

Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:02 pm
Steve May
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1000
Not just the play.

After the Wire game he came over to the kids at the edge of the pitch and signed photos and posed for selfies.

He waved over to the other players, but they stayed in the middle of the pitch.

He seems the kind of player who you could build a real buzz about. As they did at Bradford with Robbie Paul.

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, Hangermans, jools, Mightygiants1895, raceman, Steve May, tromso and 156 guests

