12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...



lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.



3 of those tries yesterday were top class



-one 90 metre interception try



-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!



- one chip over and collect again to score









He's had a massive influence on the squad.



Equally if not more influential has been Seb. Usually with players in sebs 'mould' they will have a few big games and some quiet ones. His performances have been consistent all year.

Not just the play.



After the Wire game he came over to the kids at the edge of the pitch and signed photos and posed for selfies.



He waved over to the other players, but they stayed in the middle of the pitch.



