this guy is playing on a different level12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.3 of those tries yesterday were top class-one 90 metre interception try-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!- one chip over and collect again to scorethe kind of full back i like to see and have been missing for years, joy to watch