this guy is playing on a different level
12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...
lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.
3 of those tries yesterday were top class
-one 90 metre interception try
-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!
- one chip over and collect again to score
the kind of full back i like to see and have been missing for years, joy to watch
