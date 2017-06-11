WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:47 am
this guy is playing on a different level

12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...

lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.

3 of those tries yesterday were top class

-one 90 metre interception try

-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!

- one chip over and collect again to score


:CLAP: :CLAP:

the kind of full back i like to see and have been missing for years, joy to watch
