Just to let everyone know

Their game is live on SKy sports

It's the Thursday night game so there will be free travel for season ticket holders and discounted coach prices for non season ticket holders

You can ONLY get a free coach ticket or discounted one with a match ticket

These will be ONLY available from the TICKET OFFICE

The deadline to book more coaches then the 4 LISA Travel have booked are Monday 19 th June 12.00 is when I need to confirm if we require any more coaches

This is due to drivers hours the firms all do school runs and need to arrange their drivers hours

This mean that if we have 20 seats left on coach 4 at 12.00 o clock that Monday then we will have just those 20 seats to sell and when they've gone they've gone

So be warned book early if you want to go

It's no good sending me a pm either saying you can't get there I won't be selling the tickets you have to go to the ticket office