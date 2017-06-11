WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes away coach news 22nd June

Widnes away coach news 22nd June

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:59 am
Dick Jones
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22590
Location: Leigh
Just to let everyone know
Their game is live on SKy sports
It's the Thursday night game so there will be free travel for season ticket holders and discounted coach prices for non season ticket holders
You can ONLY get a free coach ticket or discounted one with a match ticket
These will be ONLY available from the TICKET OFFICE
The deadline to book more coaches then the 4 LISA Travel have booked are Monday 19 th June 12.00 is when I need to confirm if we require any more coaches
This is due to drivers hours the firms all do school runs and need to arrange their drivers hours
This mean that if we have 20 seats left on coach 4 at 12.00 o clock that Monday then we will have just those 20 seats to sell and when they've gone they've gone
So be warned book early if you want to go
It's no good sending me a pm either saying you can't get there I won't be selling the tickets you have to go to the ticket office
L.I.S.A Secretary

Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, brooklands tap room, Dick Jones, glow, GUBRATS, leyther forever, The Devil's Advocate, TV BOY and 226 guests

