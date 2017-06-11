WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:23 pm
Khlav Kalash






Results this weekend almost guaranteed SLfor next year. Reason to be positive. I don't think Wire nor Catalans are going win their last five games.


Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:11 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






Lets not count our chickens just yet.






Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:07 pm
Slugger McBatt






Forget about the middle 8's. We should have done a long time ago. Is there the slightest chance of Catalan or Warrington winning all their remaining games whilst we lose all of ours? Not a chance.

Our focus is now that it's a 30 game season. It's where we finish after the Super 8's that's important.


Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:32 pm
Emley Cat




Totally agree Slugger, business end of the season now, a massive Q Final, 5 crucial league games then into the toughest 7 games we have ever faced in Super League for a place in the top 4 and if we get past Salford on Thursday it'll be another crack at the semi. How wonderfully times have changed in Rugby League to see ourselves only 2 points off second place in the table and still in the Cup. I fancied us to do well this year and think I had us pretty high in my prediction final league table. It could all go pear shaped of course, who knows but I'm looking forward to more mouthwatering big games and let's see where it takes us.

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:46 pm
The Avenger





Thoughts may change and dreams may wander to a time a few months from now when we might be preparing to face an NRL side in the World Club Challenge.

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:22 am
PrinterThe




Whilst some of our fans on Leeds board played you down (think that just a trick to make the opposition sound poor just so they can moan more if we lose the game) I think you've done very well. Very tough to beat and barring one or two (including Cas away which is happening to most teams) then you've been in very close games.

Do think the cup game is massive though for more than just progression to the semis, not sure whoever wins between you and Salford can fight on two fronts. So a bit of a strange situation where a win would obviously be great but it might work out well if you lost with Salford perhaps slipping in the league and improving your top 4 chances.

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:50 am
vastman






PrinterThe wrote:
Whilst some of our fans on Leeds board played you down (think that just a trick to make the opposition sound poor just so they can moan more if we lose the game) I think you've done very well. Very tough to beat and barring one or two (including Cas away which is happening to most teams) then you've been in very close games.

Do think the cup game is massive though for more than just progression to the semis, not sure whoever wins between you and Salford can fight on two fronts. So a bit of a strange situation where a win would obviously be great but it might work out well if you lost with Salford perhaps slipping in the league and improving your top 4 chances.


Should we get through to the semi finals I think we will only be fighting on one front no matter who says otherwise - imho anyway

