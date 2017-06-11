Whilst some of our fans on Leeds board played you down (think that just a trick to make the opposition sound poor just so they can moan more if we lose the game) I think you've done very well. Very tough to beat and barring one or two (including Cas away which is happening to most teams) then you've been in very close games.



Do think the cup game is massive though for more than just progression to the semis, not sure whoever wins between you and Salford can fight on two fronts. So a bit of a strange situation where a win would obviously be great but it might work out well if you lost with Salford perhaps slipping in the league and improving your top 4 chances.