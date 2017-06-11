WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay Positive!

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Stay Positive!

 
Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:23 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10671
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Results this weekend almost guaranteed SLfor next year. Reason to be positive. I don't think Wire nor Catalans are going win their last five games.
1/10

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:11 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5942
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Lets not count our chickens just yet.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:07 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5078
Location: Over there
Forget about the middle 8's. We should have done a long time ago. Is there the slightest chance of Catalan or Warrington winning all their remaining games whilst we lose all of ours? Not a chance.

Our focus is now that it's a 30 game season. It's where we finish after the Super 8's that's important.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Stay Positive!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:32 pm
Emley Cat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 456
Totally agree Slugger, business end of the season now, a massive Q Final, 5 crucial league games then into the toughest 7 games we have ever faced in Super League for a place in the top 4 and if we get past Salford on Thursday it'll be another crack at the semi. How wonderfully times have changed in Rugby League to see ourselves only 2 points off second place in the table and still in the Cup. I fancied us to do well this year and think I had us pretty high in my prediction final league table. It could all go pear shaped of course, who knows but I'm looking forward to more mouthwatering big games and let's see where it takes us.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, captaincaveman, hudders, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, LyndsayGill, musson, PHe, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, TrinityDave, upthecats, wakeytrin and 179 guests

Return to Wakefield Trinity




