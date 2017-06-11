Forget about the middle 8's. We should have done a long time ago. Is there the slightest chance of Catalan or Warrington winning all their remaining games whilst we lose all of ours? Not a chance.
Our focus is now that it's a 30 game season. It's where we finish after the Super 8's that's important.
