I could not make the game tonight due to a family wedding and gave a mate my season tickets but I tuned into the radio and it sounded like a good game. I would like to see the Leeds first two tries as commentary suggested they may be suspect! However I think it shows just how far we have come in such a short period of time that we are all slightly disappointed to loose to a good Leeds side. Let's not forget we have a number of first team players out today and we have come close!
Well done to all at the club who have worked so hard to put this side on the field! Let's all get over to Salford on Thursday to support the lads!
Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:27 pm
As a Rhino I think it's both awesome and amazing what's happening at Cas and Wakey. I was truly nervous before the game and I'm chuffed with the win. In the context of both our seasons it was a big game. Great to see Wakey playing so well and the fans turning out. I would be amazing if you could get your gates regularly up around + 6,000. Great to see your club being run so well on and off the pitch.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:14 am
Not a disgrace to lose to Leeds by 2 points, a shame but heads up and all that!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:14 am
Whilst it was absolutely devastating to lose by such a small margin, the performance in the grand scheme of things was remarkable! As said elsewhere, our mistakes cost us... Especially not putting some snow on it!! A great reason to subscribe to Trinity TV, though? Surely? Don't call me Shirley!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:33 am
I think this season is a great advert for supporting as many Trinity fund raising initiatives as possible. The Trinity TV has been great for re-living the recent run of victories under a much more relaxed atmosphere than the original live events.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:41 am
Not a disgrace to lose to Leeds by 2 points, a shame but heads up and all that!
Swap Burrow for Mullally and maybe Ferres for Delaney and that's our strongest team.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:08 am
I said on another thread earlier that I am very happy where we are at, considered where we were too years ago.
On top of that about 75% of squad already signed up for next year and a very healthy youth set up too.
Some people have given us parallels to how Cas were in 2013 and how theyve made steady progress since. I actually believe ours has been quicker
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:21 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I said on another thread earlier that I am very happy where we are at, considered where we were too years ago.
On top of that about 75% of squad already signed up for next year and a very healthy youth set up too.
Some people have given us parallels to how Cas were in 2013 and how theyve made steady progress since. I actually believe ours has been quicker
You should be over the bloody moon not just very happy
We didn't make steady progress though. We went from 13th in the league when Powell turned up in 2013 to cup finalists and 1 game from the LLS in 2014.
If you manage to win both this year then you can say your improvement has been quicker
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:40 pm
This is Chesters first full season in charge.
We had won something like 1 in 7 before he came.
Since then, we have a 60% win ratio. Not bad going for a team that doesnt spend full cap
