I could not make the game tonight due to a family wedding and gave a mate my season tickets but I tuned into the radio and it sounded like a good game. I would like to see the Leeds first two tries as commentary suggested they may be suspect! However I think it shows just how far we have come in such a short period of time that we are all slightly disappointed to loose to a good Leeds side. Let's not forget we have a number of first team players out today and we have come close!



Well done to all at the club who have worked so hard to put this side on the field! Let's all get over to Salford on Thursday to support the lads!