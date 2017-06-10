WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay Positive!

I could not make the game tonight due to a family wedding and gave a mate my season tickets but I tuned into the radio and it sounded like a good game. I would like to see the Leeds first two tries as commentary suggested they may be suspect! However I think it shows just how far we have come in such a short period of time that we are all slightly disappointed to loose to a good Leeds side. Let's not forget we have a number of first team players out today and we have come close!

Well done to all at the club who have worked so hard to put this side on the field! Let's all get over to Salford on Thursday to support the lads!

As a Rhino I think it's both awesome and amazing what's happening at Cas and Wakey. I was truly nervous before the game and I'm chuffed with the win. In the context of both our seasons it was a big game. Great to see Wakey playing so well and the fans turning out. I would be amazing if you could get your gates regularly up around + 6,000. Great to see your club being run so well on and off the pitch.
Not a disgrace to lose to Leeds by 2 points, a shame but heads up and all that!
Whilst it was absolutely devastating to lose by such a small margin, the performance in the grand scheme of things was remarkable! As said elsewhere, our mistakes cost us... Especially not putting some snow on it!! A great reason to subscribe to Trinity TV, though? Surely? Don't call me Shirley!

I think this season is a great advert for supporting as many Trinity fund raising initiatives as possible. The Trinity TV has been great for re-living the recent run of victories under a much more relaxed atmosphere than the original live events.
Swap Burrow for Mullally and maybe Ferres for Delaney and that's our strongest team.
