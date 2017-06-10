Jambon Cheeky half-back



I could not make the game tonight due to a family wedding and gave a mate my season tickets but I tuned into the radio and it sounded like a good game. I would like to see the Leeds first two tries as commentary suggested they may be suspect! However I think it shows just how far we have come in such a short period of time that we are all slightly disappointed to loose to a good Leeds side. Let's not forget we have a number of first team players out today and we have come close!



Well done to all at the club who have worked so hard to put this side on the field! Let's all get over to Salford on Thursday to support the lads! sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



As a Rhino I think it's both awesome and amazing what's happening at Cas and Wakey. I was truly nervous before the game and I'm chuffed with the win. In the context of both our seasons it was a big game. Great to see Wakey playing so well and the fans turning out. I would be amazing if you could get your gates regularly up around + 6,000. Great to see your club being run so well on and off the pitch. Odemwingie wrote: I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

