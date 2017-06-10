RoyBoy29

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 547



I am thinking of sending out a search party in the Chorley district tonight.



I am hoping it is just a bad internet connection up there in the Lancashire lowlands, but it's been a while since Jean Capdouze has been online. Well, he has been missing since the final whistle at Perpignan today. Jean is usually the first to narrate to us how splendid the Catalan superstars have performed as a team, and as individuals when they have decimated the opposition.



I fear the worst. Jean is unusually quiet. I hope it is nothing serious, I look forward to his game assessment after a Catalan fixture. I hope all is well with him. cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2591

Location: live in gosport wos hull

RoyBoy29 wrote: I am thinking of sending out a search party in the Chorley district tonight.



I am hoping it is just a bad internet connection up there in the Lancashire lowlands, but it's been a while since Jean Capdouze has been online. Well, he has been missing since the final whistle at Perpignan today. Jean is usually the first to narrate to us how splendid the Catalan superstars have performed as a team, and as individuals when they have decimated the opposition.



I fear the worst. Jean is unusually quiet. I hope it is nothing serious, I look forward to his game assessment after a Catalan fixture. I hope all is well with him.

He did apply to be Catalans coach they said No way so he is now helping to find a new coach and said when he has found one in the words of Terminator he said ILL be back He did apply to be Catalans coach they said No way so he is now helping to find a new coach and said when he has found one in the words of Terminator he said ILL be back JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8100

cravenpark1 wrote: He did apply to be Catalans coach they said No way so he is now helping to find a new coach and said when he has found one in the words of Terminator he said ILL be back



Nah, he is dreaming of the up coming French derby game but, who will he support whan Toulouse play Les Cats. Nah, he is dreaming of the up coming French derby game but, who will he support whan Toulouse play Les Cats. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, matt_casfan, MOUSE13, proper-shaped-balls, Salford red all over, Towns88, tugglesf78, Ziggy Stardust and 135 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 3 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,567 1,803 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS 18 - 40 SYDNEY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v YORK Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v BARROW Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v WARRINGTON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























