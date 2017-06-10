WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - AWOL Chorley Jean

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:51 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 547
I am thinking of sending out a search party in the Chorley district tonight.

I am hoping it is just a bad internet connection up there in the Lancashire lowlands, but it's been a while since Jean Capdouze has been online. Well, he has been missing since the final whistle at Perpignan today. Jean is usually the first to narrate to us how splendid the Catalan superstars have performed as a team, and as individuals when they have decimated the opposition.

I fear the worst. Jean is unusually quiet. I hope it is nothing serious, I look forward to his game assessment after a Catalan fixture. I hope all is well with him.

