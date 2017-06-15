WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:46 pm
Jackie brown
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 151
Prince Buster wrote:
Many of the modern dramas and films contain smoking. You probably havn't noticed it.
Smoking is still very much in evidence but its not tobacco.

Broad walk empire springs to mind.theres not two minutes go by without someone shoving a fag in their gob!

Re: Embarrassed...

Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:49 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 546
Surely in these politically correct times both Hull FC and Widnes should be forced to change from their traditional colours to a neutral gray. :D :D

Re: Embarrassed...

Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:44 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13089
Location: Ossett
Jackie brown wrote:
Broad walk empire springs to mind.theres not two minutes go by without someone shoving a fag in their gob!


I think I can confidently say that Boardwalk Empire was aiming for a different demographic than Tom and Jerry.

Re: Embarrassed...

Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:08 pm
Jackie brown
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 151
bren2k wrote:
Jackie brown wrote:
Broad walk empire springs to mind.theres not two minutes go by without someone shoving a fag in their gob!


I think I can confidently say that Boardwalk Empire was aiming for a different demographic than Tom and Jerry.

Undoubtedly so...
out of interest Bren what your view on the classic RIsing damp? Would you find some of the comments made by rigsby not acceptable nowadays if done in a modern version of rising damp?

Re: Embarrassed...

Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:45 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13089
Location: Ossett
Jackie brown wrote:
Undoubtedly so...
out of interest Bren what your view on the classic RIsing damp? Would you find some of the comments made by rigsby not acceptable nowadays if done in a modern version of rising damp?


I don't remember it in great detail, but I seem to recall that whilst Rigsby was racist - a lot of the comedy in that show was aimed at him *because* of his racism; perhaps it was holding a mirror up to the prevailing attitudes of the time, rather than joining in? It certainly didn't have the nasty feel of Alf Garnett or that daft twaddle about the language school.

I think it was re-done for the stage a few years ago and directed by Don Warrington, who played Philip in the original series - so that would suggest he was ok with it.
