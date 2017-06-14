|
Big lads mate wrote:
Sorry if I've missed it, but what are the parts of Tom and Jerry that are edited? Is it the so called violence or the maids legs.
I presume it's the maids legs but I haven't got the edited versions so not 100%
Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:48 pm
PopTart wrote:
Lol. Im arguing and I don't even know.
I assumed it was the maid not the violence. Without the violence it's just Springwatch.
Well I never
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:11 am
Big lads mate wrote:
Sorry if I've missed it, but what are the parts of Tom and Jerry that are edited? Is it the so called violence or the maids legs.
I'm guessing it's the black maid herself, the cartoon may have been seen to depict all black women as maids/slaves?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:20 am
JINJER wrote:
I'm guessing it's the black maid herself, the cartoon may have been seen to depict all black women as maids/slaves?
It's that and the fact she is so much the old characature of black people in it, no harm intended i'm sure but she's always with the watermelon and chicken legs etc.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:45 pm
vastman wrote:
And again a touch arrogance. It's a big emotive issue that you can't sanitise I'm afraid - if we are ever to sort these kind of issues then discussions MUST be frank and honest stuff people's feelings. I'm sorry Bren I actually quite like you even respect you a bit in an odd way but this issue matters to me and many others who don't always feel happy with the new world order LEFT or TRUMP right. so in the words of Mrs Merton lets have a heated debate.
I by the way didn't start this debate just put forward an alternative opinion
There is no arrogance - and I make no attempt to sanitise; the point I'm making is that there are much bigger issues around equality and discrimination still to be dealt with - and it's hardly a sign of creeping liberal fascism when a cartoon distributor chooses to delete some of the racially insensitive sight gags from its aged content, so as to allow it still to be watched without needlessly offending people, or attracting criticism. And I don't think the edits are likely to detract from the narrative integrity of a Tom and Jerry cartoon.
And for those who condemn this without actually knowing what was removed - primarily the sambo gags, some OTT violence, and some behaviour that they wouldn't want to be seen as endorsing for the very young age group who might watch - such as smoking.
This is not PC - gone mad or otherwise - it's the right thing to do, coupled with commercial good sense; and I maintain that political correctness is just another way to describe being nicer, and that can't be a bad thing.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:02 pm
I'd forgotten about the smoking part.
I don't find it offensive but it looks really strange to me when you watch the older films with people smoking.....especially when it is seen as sexy to blow smoke in someone's face.
Equally I'm glad that my son's TV heroes don't smoke. The message is a lot easier to deliver for a dad to a young kid.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:37 pm
PopTart wrote:
I don't find it offensive but it looks really strange to me when you watch the older films with people smoking
I don't think the smoking was removed for reasons of offence - rather, for all the reasons you've described.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:59 pm
Many of the modern dramas and films contain smoking. You probably havn't noticed it.
Smoking is still very much in evidence but its not tobacco.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:07 pm
It always surprises me when the Dambusters film is trotted out every Christmas that Guy Gibsons black Labradour is still called what most black dogs were called in those days.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:12 pm
Can't beleive bobody has mentioned bah-bah black sheep yet.
