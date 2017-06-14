WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Embarrassed...

 
Post a reply

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:45 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5949
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Big lads mate wrote:
Sorry if I've missed it, but what are the parts of Tom and Jerry that are edited? Is it the so called violence or the maids legs.


I presume it's the maids legs but I haven't got the edited versions so not 100%
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:48 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3103
PopTart wrote:
Lol. Im arguing and I don't even know.
I assumed it was the maid not the violence. Without the violence it's just Springwatch.

Well I never :lol:

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:11 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6286
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Big lads mate wrote:
Sorry if I've missed it, but what are the parts of Tom and Jerry that are edited? Is it the so called violence or the maids legs.

I'm guessing it's the black maid herself, the cartoon may have been seen to depict all black women as maids/slaves?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:20 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4714
Location: Outside your remit
JINJER wrote:
I'm guessing it's the black maid herself, the cartoon may have been seen to depict all black women as maids/slaves?


It's that and the fact she is so much the old characature of black people in it, no harm intended i'm sure but she's always with the watermelon and chicken legs etc.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:45 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13083
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
And again a touch arrogance. It's a big emotive issue that you can't sanitise I'm afraid - if we are ever to sort these kind of issues then discussions MUST be frank and honest stuff people's feelings. I'm sorry Bren I actually quite like you even respect you a bit in an odd way but this issue matters to me and many others who don't always feel happy with the new world order LEFT or TRUMP right. so in the words of Mrs Merton lets have a heated debate.

I by the way didn't start this debate just put forward an alternative opinion :-) :CHEERS:


There is no arrogance - and I make no attempt to sanitise; the point I'm making is that there are much bigger issues around equality and discrimination still to be dealt with - and it's hardly a sign of creeping liberal fascism when a cartoon distributor chooses to delete some of the racially insensitive sight gags from its aged content, so as to allow it still to be watched without needlessly offending people, or attracting criticism. And I don't think the edits are likely to detract from the narrative integrity of a Tom and Jerry cartoon.

And for those who condemn this without actually knowing what was removed - primarily the sambo gags, some OTT violence, and some behaviour that they wouldn't want to be seen as endorsing for the very young age group who might watch - such as smoking.

This is not PC - gone mad or otherwise - it's the right thing to do, coupled with commercial good sense; and I maintain that political correctness is just another way to describe being nicer, and that can't be a bad thing.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:02 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9248
Location: wakefield
I'd forgotten about the smoking part.

I don't find it offensive but it looks really strange to me when you watch the older films with people smoking.....especially when it is seen as sexy to blow smoke in someone's face.

Equally I'm glad that my son's TV heroes don't smoke. The message is a lot easier to deliver for a dad to a young kid.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:37 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13083
Location: Ossett
PopTart wrote:
I don't find it offensive but it looks really strange to me when you watch the older films with people smoking


I don't think the smoking was removed for reasons of offence - rather, for all the reasons you've described.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:59 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3428
Location: Orange street
Many of the modern dramas and films contain smoking. You probably havn't noticed it.
Smoking is still very much in evidence but its not tobacco.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, altofts wildcat, Brian Maiden, coco the fullback, Deeencee, djcool, drdnght, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, financialtimes, Hillbilly_Red, Joe Banjo, musson, PHe, poplar cats alive, Priestley, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, Trinity 61, upthecats, vastman, WF Rhino, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,1491,63576,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM