vastman wrote:



I by the way didn't start this debate just put forward an alternative opinion And again a touch arrogance. It's a big emotive issue that you can't sanitise I'm afraid - if we are ever to sort these kind of issues then discussions MUST be frank and honest stuff people's feelings. I'm sorry Bren I actually quite like you even respect you a bit in an odd way but this issue matters to me and many others who don't always feel happy with the new world order LEFT or TRUMP right. so in the words of Mrs Merton lets have a heated debate.I by the way didn't start this debate just put forward an alternative opinion

There is no arrogance - and I make no attempt to sanitise; the point I'm making is that there are much bigger issues around equality and discrimination still to be dealt with - and it's hardly a sign of creeping liberal fascism when a cartoon distributor chooses to delete some of the racially insensitive sight gags from its aged content, so as to allow it still to be watched without needlessly offending people, or attracting criticism. And I don't think the edits are likely to detract from the narrative integrity of a Tom and Jerry cartoon.And for those who condemn this without actually knowing what was removed - primarily the sambo gags, some OTT violence, and some behaviour that they wouldn't want to be seen as endorsing for the very young age group who might watch - such as smoking.This is not PC - gone mad or otherwise - it's the right thing to do, coupled with commercial good sense; and I maintain that political correctness is just another way to describe being nicer, and that can't be a bad thing.