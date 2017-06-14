Why not just a debate? Heated is unnecessary and just descended to name calling.



I am absolutely against censorship but the Tom and Jerry example is not that.

It is simply being done to allow the old cartoons to be more acceptable in modern times.

It's not like someone is rewriting Gone With the Wind with no black people in it. That is a film about a time in history and should remain at least to a Hollywood level to the truth.

Tom and Jerry is a simple cartoon where the images being taken out are not historic and add or remove nothing from the enjoyment of the cartoon.

If it wasn't changed they would just do a different cartoon that fits modern times better.



It bothered me at first when Nicky Fury was changed from the comic appearance. But to be honest I've let it go. It's still good and they are trying to show the Avengers as they would be today.

Same with Annie........much better second time but not the same.

Same with James Bond. History is being rewritten as Bond is taking on villains from countries that were never considered by Fleming. Doesn't mean they are rewriting history. They are just modernising a story.......a la Tom and Jerry.



If we do a film about World War 2 that implies there were no Jewish concentration camps, then we have a problem. Would you allow the film for free speech or would you ban it as offensive. Personally I'd make them change it or ban it.