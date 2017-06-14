|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5948
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
bren2k wrote:
Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that were acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.
PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.
So should I hide the original versions of Tom & Jerry DVDs and Noddy Books from todays youngsters?
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:31 pm
|
BRIGGY
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 352
|
We buy bevel gearboxes in from India to convert our valves for the petro chemical industries and the trade name cast on the gearbox is "SAMBO".
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1336
|
It's really impossible to find a summary that everyone can agree with really isn't it. You look at comedians, such as Chris Rock, or Chris Tucker.... About 95% of their material is based on black culture and history.
I find that, personally, I get along with people much better who are so comfortable with modern day society and their own culture to the extent that they can allude to a lighter side of it.
It is just a shame (or, maybe it isn't....) that we live in a world where different communities are so wildly differemt in their development. Ignorance will unfortunately always be a variable.
As for racism at rugby league matches, I really had thought we'd outgrown it all.
What staggers me is how much hatred is spewed for fans of other teams. Not only that, just how deep set and unrelenting it is. It's only a very small minority, at every club, but it really does stagger me.
As a cas fan I don't hold any hatred for anything Wakefield related. I enjoy the rivalry and the banter and rugby for me wouldn't be the same without it. Racism or otherwise, spewing abuse at each other just isn't necessary between any sets of fans IMO
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9245
Location: wakefield
|
I agree wholeheartedly with the Rugby sentiment Dave.
Love beating Cas and I don't like Wigan style or coach at the moment but that's pretty much the limit.
The 'banter' with fans is limited to people I know or the occasional wag at the game but only in fun. Can't understand people who treat a sporting team or their fans like they have wronged them or their family in some way.
It's just a game.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25918
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that wereq acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.
I have a real problem with the anti PC brigade - who will often cite things like this, followed by the tired old cliché - "it's political correctness - gone maaaad!" then roll their eyes. Granted there are always examples that outraged Daily Mail headline writers can use to lament the loss of free speech - but I think those few cases where people get it wrong with good intentions, are a small price to pay to put an end to the everyday, institutionalised racism and discrimination that was the norm as recently as the 70's - which I remember - because I was there.
PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.
Think you make my point better than I ever could. The moment your kind get any resistance you mount your highest of your high horses and the hipocracy flows forward in great torrents of self regarding twaddle - moralistic fascism in all its glory.
History is history warts and all and it should remain unedited. Funny how you want to correct a fifty year old cartoon - yet should I wish to remove Britain's part in the slave trade from history to make a 'nicer' world oh the howlings you'd make.
It's very simple Bren so listen closely - it's up to an individual as to what they see and read NOT you and your little bunch of liberals. Who the hell set you up as the judge of what others see, say and read.
Your post encapsulates the arrogance of the so called PC brigade. How dare you, what have you and others done for you to assume the moral high ground. Answer - nothing you're totally self appointed.
Even funnier given your distaste for the church - personally with your judgemental nature and moral superiority complex I reckon you'd fit right in!
Last edited by vastman
on Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13077
Location: Ossett
|
vastman wrote:
Think you make my point better than I ever could. The moment your kind get any resistance you mount your highest of your high horses and the hipocracy flows forward in great torrents of self regarding twaddle - moralistic fascism in all its glory.
History is history warts and all and it should reamsin unedited. Funny how you want to correct a fitting year old cartoon yet should I wish to remove britains part in the slave trade to make a 'nicer' world oh the goslings you'd make.
It very simple Bren and listen closely - it's up to an individual as to what they see and read NOT you and your little bunch of liberals. Who the hell set you up as the judge of what others see, say and read.
Your post. Encapsulates the arrogance of the so called PC brigade. How dare you, what have you and pop tart and others done for you to assume the moral high ground. Answer - nothing your totally self appointed.
Even funnier when given your distaste for thechurch - personally with your judgemental nature and moral superiority complex I reckon you'd fit right in!
As predicted - a perfectly reasonable contribution to the discussion, is met with the OTT, frothing opprobrium of a less literate Daily Mail columnist; together with a second reference to fascism and use of the always reliable "so called."
You stick with ad-hominem nastiness Vasty, and your world-weary scorn of changing social norms as some kind of liberal guerrilla tactic to upend your paradigm; I'll just continue, wherever possible and reasonably practicable, to be nice to people.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25918
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bren2k wrote:
As predicted - a perfectly reasonable contribution to the discussion, is met with the OTT, frothing opprobrium of a less literate Daily Mail columnist; together with a second reference to fascism and use of the always reliable "so called."
You stick with ad-hominem nastiness Vasty, and your world-weary scorn of changing social norms as some kind of liberal guerrilla tactic to upend your paradigm; I'll just continue, wherever possible and reasonably practicable, to be nice to people.
And again a touch arrogance. It's a big emotive issue that you can't sanitise I'm afraid - if we are ever to sort these kind of issues then discussions MUST be frank and honest stuff people's feelings. I'm sorry Bren I actually quite like you even respect you a bit in an odd way but this issue matters to me and many others who don't always feel happy with the new world order LEFT or TRUMP right. so in the words of Mrs Merton lets have a heated debate.
I by the way didn't start this debate just put forward an alternative opinion
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9245
Location: wakefield
|
Why not just a debate? Heated is unnecessary and just descended to name calling.
I am absolutely against censorship but the Tom and Jerry example is not that.
It is simply being done to allow the old cartoons to be more acceptable in modern times.
It's not like someone is rewriting Gone With the Wind with no black people in it. That is a film about a time in history and should remain at least to a Hollywood level to the truth.
Tom and Jerry is a simple cartoon where the images being taken out are not historic and add or remove nothing from the enjoyment of the cartoon.
If it wasn't changed they would just do a different cartoon that fits modern times better.
It bothered me at first when Nicky Fury was changed from the comic appearance. But to be honest I've let it go. It's still good and they are trying to show the Avengers as they would be today.
Same with Annie........much better second time but not the same.
Same with James Bond. History is being rewritten as Bond is taking on villains from countries that were never considered by Fleming. Doesn't mean they are rewriting history. They are just modernising a story.......a la Tom and Jerry.
If we do a film about World War 2 that implies there were no Jewish concentration camps, then we have a problem. Would you allow the film for free speech or would you ban it as offensive. Personally I'd make them change it or ban it.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Barrie's Glass Eye, basher11, Deeencee, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, poplar cats alive, reedy, RWB, Sandal Cat, supercat, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|