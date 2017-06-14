bren2k wrote: Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that wereq acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.



I have a real problem with the anti PC brigade - who will often cite things like this, followed by the tired old cliché - "it's political correctness - gone maaaad!" then roll their eyes. Granted there are always examples that outraged Daily Mail headline writers can use to lament the loss of free speech - but I think those few cases where people get it wrong with good intentions, are a small price to pay to put an end to the everyday, institutionalised racism and discrimination that was the norm as recently as the 70's - which I remember - because I was there.



PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.

Think you make my point better than I ever could. The moment your kind get any resistance you mount your highest of your high horses and the hipocracy flows forward in great torrents of self regarding twaddle - moralistic fascism in all its glory.History is history warts and all and it should remain unedited. Funny how you want to correct a fifty year old cartoon - yet should I wish to remove Britain's part in the slave trade from history to make a 'nicer' world oh the howlings you'd make.It's very simple Bren so listen closely - it's up to an individual as to what they see and read NOT you and your little bunch of liberals. Who the hell set you up as the judge of what others see, say and read.Your post encapsulates the arrogance of the so called PC brigade. How dare you, what have you and poptart and others done for you to assume the moral high ground. Answer - nothing you're totally self appointed.Even funnier given your distaste for the church - personally with your judgemental nature and moral superiority complex I reckon you'd fit right in!