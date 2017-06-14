WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Embarrassed...

 
Post a reply

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:25 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5948
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
bren2k wrote:
Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that were acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.


PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.



So should I hide the original versions of Tom & Jerry DVDs and Noddy Books from todays youngsters?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:31 pm
BRIGGY Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 352
We buy bevel gearboxes in from India to convert our valves for the petro chemical industries and the trade name cast on the gearbox is "SAMBO".

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:06 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1336
It's really impossible to find a summary that everyone can agree with really isn't it. You look at comedians, such as Chris Rock, or Chris Tucker.... About 95% of their material is based on black culture and history.

I find that, personally, I get along with people much better who are so comfortable with modern day society and their own culture to the extent that they can allude to a lighter side of it.

It is just a shame (or, maybe it isn't....) that we live in a world where different communities are so wildly differemt in their development. Ignorance will unfortunately always be a variable.

As for racism at rugby league matches, I really had thought we'd outgrown it all.

What staggers me is how much hatred is spewed for fans of other teams. Not only that, just how deep set and unrelenting it is. It's only a very small minority, at every club, but it really does stagger me.

As a cas fan I don't hold any hatred for anything Wakefield related. I enjoy the rivalry and the banter and rugby for me wouldn't be the same without it. Racism or otherwise, spewing abuse at each other just isn't necessary between any sets of fans IMO

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:24 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9244
Location: wakefield
I agree wholeheartedly with the Rugby sentiment Dave.
Love bearing Cas and I don't like Wigan style or coach at the moment but that's pretty much the limit.
The 'banter' with fans is limited to people I know or the occasional wag at the game but only in fun. Can't understand people who treat a sporting team or their fans like they have wronged them or their family in some way.
It's just a game.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:43 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25916
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that wereq acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.

I have a real problem with the anti PC brigade - who will often cite things like this, followed by the tired old cliché - "it's political correctness - gone maaaad!" then roll their eyes. Granted there are always examples that outraged Daily Mail headline writers can use to lament the loss of free speech - but I think those few cases where people get it wrong with good intentions, are a small price to pay to put an end to the everyday, institutionalised racism and discrimination that was the norm as recently as the 70's - which I remember - because I was there.

PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.


Think you make my point better than I ever could. The moment your kind get any resistance you mount your highest of your high horses and the hipocracy flows forward in great torrents of self regarding twaddle - moralistic fascism in all its glory.

History is history warts and all and it should remain unedited. Funny how you want to correct a fifty year old cartoon - yet should I wish to remove Britain's part in the slave trade from history to make a 'nicer' world oh the howlings you'd make.

It's very simple Bren so listen closely - it's up to an individual as to what they see and read NOT you and your little bunch of liberals. Who the hell set you up as the judge of what others see, say and read.

Your post encapsulates the arrogance of the so called PC brigade. How dare you, what have you and poptart and others done for you to assume the moral high ground. Answer - nothing you're totally self appointed.

Even funnier given your distaste for the church - personally with your judgemental nature and moral superiority complex I reckon you'd fit right in! :IDEA: :thumb:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:55 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13077
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
Think you make my point better than I ever could. The moment your kind get any resistance you mount your highest of your high horses and the hipocracy flows forward in great torrents of self regarding twaddle - moralistic fascism in all its glory.

History is history warts and all and it should reamsin unedited. Funny how you want to correct a fitting year old cartoon yet should I wish to remove britains part in the slave trade to make a 'nicer' world oh the goslings you'd make.

It very simple Bren and listen closely - it's up to an individual as to what they see and read NOT you and your little bunch of liberals. Who the hell set you up as the judge of what others see, say and read.

Your post. Encapsulates the arrogance of the so called PC brigade. How dare you, what have you and pop tart and others done for you to assume the moral high ground. Answer - nothing your totally self appointed.

Even funnier when given your distaste for thechurch - personally with your judgemental nature and moral superiority complex I reckon you'd fit right in!


As predicted - a perfectly reasonable contribution to the discussion, is met with the OTT, frothing opprobrium of a less literate Daily Mail columnist; together with a second reference to fascism and use of the always reliable "so called."

You stick with ad-hominem nastiness Vasty, and your world-weary scorn of changing social norms as some kind of liberal guerrilla tactic to upend your paradigm; I'll just continue, wherever possible and reasonably practicable, to be nice to people.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, Brian Maiden, BRIGGY, Deeencee, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, King Street Cat, musson, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, PopTart, Prince Buster, RWB, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, upthecats, vastman, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,5741,76576,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM