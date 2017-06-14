It's really impossible to find a summary that everyone can agree with really isn't it. You look at comedians, such as Chris Rock, or Chris Tucker.... About 95% of their material is based on black culture and history.



I find that, personally, I get along with people much better who are so comfortable with modern day society and their own culture to the extent that they can allude to a lighter side of it.



It is just a shame (or, maybe it isn't....) that we live in a world where different communities are so wildly differemt in their development. Ignorance will unfortunately always be a variable.



As for racism at rugby league matches, I really had thought we'd outgrown it all.



What staggers me is how much hatred is spewed for fans of other teams. Not only that, just how deep set and unrelenting it is. It's only a very small minority, at every club, but it really does stagger me.



As a cas fan I don't hold any hatred for anything Wakefield related. I enjoy the rivalry and the banter and rugby for me wouldn't be the same without it. Racism or otherwise, spewing abuse at each other just isn't necessary between any sets of fans IMO