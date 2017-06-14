bren2k wrote:

Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that were acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.





PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.