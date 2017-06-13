DAVE@CAS1990 wrote: True that. I watched open all hours the other night, when an Asian shop owner came in, and said "I'm gupta" and arkwright replied "I'm sorry to hear that".



I dunno, I think it's hard to know where the line is sometimes.



You watch a film like blazing saddles and it appears incredibly racist upon first glance, when actually it's mocking the ignorance and backwardness of Midwestern Americans.



I think a lot of the time it's not the words you use, it's the context that they're said in. You know when someone is using it as a way of degrading someone. Which FOR ME is where the line is. But I'd never risk offending someone in that way, of course.

Excuse the pun but life tends not to be black and white.What the outraged of Britain often forget is that there are always great areas of life that you just can't legislate for - if you tried you may as well kiss freedom of speech goodbye.There is out and out racism that should be obvious to all and immediately slapped down.Then there is the Ronnie Barker gag, which I suspect would only upset one in a thousand asian people if that. Whether you laugh at that particular gag is up to you and no one else - not one of his best but hardly what I'd call offensive,