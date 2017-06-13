WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:13 am
King Street Cat User avatar
djcool wrote:
You can tell how much we have changed from the 70s with some of the TV programmes back then, I cannot see Love Thy Neighbour being made now


You don't have to go back that far. Even some of the 1980s episodes of Only Fools and Horses had a few lines you couldn't get away with now.
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:23 am
True that. I watched open all hours the other night, when an Asian shop owner came in, and said "I'm gupta" and arkwright replied "I'm sorry to hear that".

I dunno, I think it's hard to know where the line is sometimes.

You watch a film like blazing saddles and it appears incredibly racist upon first glance, when actually it's mocking the ignorance and backwardness of Midwestern Americans.

I think a lot of the time it's not the words you use, it's the context that they're said in. You know when someone is using it as a way of degrading someone. Which FOR ME is where the line is. But I'd never risk offending someone in that way, of course.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:37 am
vastman User avatar
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
True that. I watched open all hours the other night, when an Asian shop owner came in, and said "I'm gupta" and arkwright replied "I'm sorry to hear that".

I dunno, I think it's hard to know where the line is sometimes.

You watch a film like blazing saddles and it appears incredibly racist upon first glance, when actually it's mocking the ignorance and backwardness of Midwestern Americans.

I think a lot of the time it's not the words you use, it's the context that they're said in. You know when someone is using it as a way of degrading someone. Which FOR ME is where the line is. But I'd never risk offending someone in that way, of course.


Excuse the pun but life tends not to be black and white.

What the outraged of Britain often forget is that there are always great areas of life that you just can't legislate for - if you tried you may as well kiss freedom of speech goodbye.

There is out and out racism that should be obvious to all and immediately slapped down.

Then there is the Ronnie Barker gag, which I suspect would only upset one in a thousand asian people if that. Whether you laugh at that particular gag is up to you and no one else - not one of his best but hardly what I'd call offensive, 8)
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:48 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
You actually get edited versions of Tom & Jerry Cartoons DVDs now unless you specifically order the original unedited versions.
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:52 am
JINJER User avatar
Just googled xxxxTom &Jerry, I've never seen this version before. :)
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:54 am
vastman User avatar
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
You actually get edited versions of Tom & Jerry Cartoons DVDs now unless you specifically order the original unedited versions.


Yes it's called re-writing history I believe the Nazi's were spot on at it. Sometimes I find the similarities between the Liberal PC brigade and the Brown Shirts a touch concerning.

It's only cartoons for now, but where does it stop - they used to laugh at that absurd little Austrian corporal at first.

For me history is sacred and must never be messed with - to do so is the ultimate betrayal of the truth.
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:08 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
King Street Cat wrote:
You don't have to go back that far. Even some of the 1980s episodes of Only Fools and Horses had a few lines you couldn't get away with now.


And later than that - I had a touch of frost binge a few years ago and there were episodes from the mid nineties where he constantly referred to his black colleague as a "Black Berkshire"
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:14 pm
bren2k User avatar
Ignoring Vasty's attempt to invoke Godwin's Law on this thread - I have no problem with editing a cartoon that was much loved and is still fun - to remove some of the less socially or culturally enlightened content; there are plenty of things that were acceptable in bygone days that no longer are, due to the progressive nature of social attitudes.

I have a real problem with the anti PC brigade - who will often cite things like this, followed by the tired old cliché - "it's political correctness - gone maaaad!" then roll their eyes. Granted there are always examples that outraged Daily Mail headline writers can use to lament the loss of free speech - but I think those few cases where people get it wrong with good intentions, are a small price to pay to put an end to the everyday, institutionalised racism and discrimination that was the norm as recently as the 70's - which I remember - because I was there.

PC is actually an attempt to be nicer - and that seems alright to me.
