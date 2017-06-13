|
djcool wrote:
You can tell how much we have changed from the 70s with some of the TV programmes back then, I cannot see Love Thy Neighbour being made now
You don't have to go back that far. Even some of the 1980s episodes of Only Fools and Horses had a few lines you couldn't get away with now.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:23 am
True that. I watched open all hours the other night, when an Asian shop owner came in, and said "I'm gupta" and arkwright replied "I'm sorry to hear that".
I dunno, I think it's hard to know where the line is sometimes.
You watch a film like blazing saddles and it appears incredibly racist upon first glance, when actually it's mocking the ignorance and backwardness of Midwestern Americans.
I think a lot of the time it's not the words you use, it's the context that they're said in. You know when someone is using it as a way of degrading someone. Which FOR ME is where the line is. But I'd never risk offending someone in that way, of course.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:37 am
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Excuse the pun but life tends not to be black and white.
What the outraged of Britain often forget is that there are always great areas of life that you just can't legislate for - if you tried you may as well kiss freedom of speech goodbye.
There is out and out racism that should be obvious to all and immediately slapped down.
Then there is the Ronnie Barker gag, which I suspect would only upset one in a thousand asian people if that. Whether you laugh at that particular gag is up to you and no one else - not one of his best but hardly what I'd call offensive,
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:48 am
You actually get edited versions of Tom & Jerry Cartoons DVDs now unless you specifically order the original unedited versions.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:52 am
Just googled xxxxTom &Jerry, I've never seen this version before.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:54 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
You actually get edited versions of Tom & Jerry Cartoons DVDs now unless you specifically order the original unedited versions.
Yes it's called re-writing history I believe the Nazi's were spot on at it. Sometimes I find the similarities between the Liberal PC brigade and the Brown Shirts a touch concerning.
It's only cartoons for now, but where does it stop - they used to laugh at that absurd little Austrian corporal at first.
For me history is sacred and must never be messed with - to do so is the ultimate betrayal of the truth.
