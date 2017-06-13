WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:13 am
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2754
Location: WF4
djcool wrote:
You can tell how much we have changed from the 70s with some of the TV programmes back then, I cannot see Love Thy Neighbour being made now


You don't have to go back that far. Even some of the 1980s episodes of Only Fools and Horses had a few lines you couldn't get away with now.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1335
True that. I watched open all hours the other night, when an Asian shop owner came in, and said "I'm gupta" and arkwright replied "I'm sorry to hear that".

I dunno, I think it's hard to know where the line is sometimes.

You watch a film like blazing saddles and it appears incredibly racist upon first glance, when actually it's mocking the ignorance and backwardness of Midwestern Americans.

I think a lot of the time it's not the words you use, it's the context that they're said in. You know when someone is using it as a way of degrading someone. Which FOR ME is where the line is. But I'd never risk offending someone in that way, of course.
