|
I get some forms of racism and xenaphobia - don't agree with it but I see the twisted logic.
In the current climate you can see where it's easy to whip up anti Muslim feeling. In the same way you can see how extremist Muslim clerics whip up anti Christian feeling. It's a two way street I'm afraid.
But anti semitism especially in this country remains a mystery. We share half a religion. We look pretty much the same and share a common culture.
Being a racist of any creed is tedious enough but to bring it down to this level is perverse.
I know RL like football it's meant to be partisan - but only relative to which shirt you wear. It's not meant to be real ffs, it's just a bit of escapism.
This kind of extreme attitude is what ruined football. Worse stil it invites in the finger wagging liberal puritans who will make it their mission to be outraged. In fact there are a fair few already infesting these forums.
So reluctantly I to say grass them up. I don't want to watch a game without plenty of earthy banter between fans but that's what will sadly happen if we don't occasionally weed out the real bad apples.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:58 pm
Earthy banter is good for sport, racism/anti semitism/ homophobia etc have no place in our sport, or any sport for that matter.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:03 pm
JINJER wrote:
Earthy banter is good for sport, racism/anti semitism/ homophobia etc have no place in our sport, or any sport for that matter.
That would be what I said
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:06 pm
vastman wrote:
We share half a religion.
Speak for yourself - I don't share any half of any religion, and it always strikes me that a significant amount of strife and division amongst human beings would be gone in a puff of logic if we were to finally grow up as a civilisation and consign all religion to the age of ignorance, where it came from, and still belongs.
But still - until that happy time, we don't want an anti-Semite pensioner running amok on the terraces of BV.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:11 pm
bren2k wrote:
Speak for yourself - I don't share any half of any religion, and it always strikes me that a significant amount of strife and division amongst human beings would be gone in a puff of logic if we were to finally grow up as a civilisation and consign all religion to the age of ignorance, where it came from, and still belongs.
But still - until that happy time, we don't want an anti-Semite pensioner running amok on the terraces of BV.
Get ff your big red liberal horse Bren
I meant in a historical sense. I'm not religious but I'm fairly sure my ancestors were!
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:52 pm
vastman wrote:
Get ff your big red liberal horse Bren
I meant in a historical sense. I'm not religious but I'm fairly sure my ancestors were!
It's my second favourite pet subject. I'm a devotee of Christopher Hitchens - not just atheist, but antitheist; in my view it's the enemy of science and reason, and retards us a civilisation.
But I get your context - historically, we're a christian country; thankfully, that's on the wane - in 2016, for the first time ever, more people in the UK declared themselves to be of no religion than to be christian.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:24 pm
It's hard to explain racism without sounding racist but in answer to the question of racism against Jews...... a lot of it comes from the unfortunate historic fact they were persecuted in their homelands, making the immigrants in many countries.
When the likes of Russia and Germany had extreme right or left wing leaders they used the Jews to focus on to imply a purer country of origin. When they settled in America they often made a success especially in finance so were petsecuted for that perceived privilege.
In Charles Dickens day the bad guy or the cheat was often a Jewish....like Fagin.
And in relation to Leeds there has always been a Jewish community there and a successful one at that.
Bigots seem to latch on to things like that and just keep it going when in fact there is no substance to it......and not even any recent history to it either.
I've never understood any racism even though I was brought up in the seventies. Looking back some of the normal everyday language and attitudes of that time seem unbelievable.
