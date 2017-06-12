WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:52 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: Poodle Power!
I get some forms of racism and xenaphobia - don't agree with it but I see the twisted logic.

In the current climate you can see where it's easy to whip up anti Muslim feeling. In the same way you can see how extremist Muslim clerics whip up anti Christian feeling. It's a two way street I'm afraid.

But anti semitism especially in this country remains a mystery. We share half a religion. We look pretty much the same and share a common culture.

Being a racist of any creed is tedious enough but to bring it down to this level is perverse.

I know RL like football it's meant to be partisan - but only relative to which shirt you wear. It's not meant to be real ffs, it's just a bit of escapism.

This kind of extreme attitude is what ruined football. Worse stil it invites in the finger wagging liberal puritans who will make it their mission to be outraged. In fact there are a fair few already infesting these forums.

So reluctantly I to say grass them up. I don't want to watch a game without plenty of earthy banter between fans but that's what will sadly happen if we don't occasionally weed out the real bad apples.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:58 pm
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6280
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Earthy banter is good for sport, racism/anti semitism/ homophobia etc have no place in our sport, or any sport for that matter.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:03 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: Poodle Power!
JINJER wrote:
Earthy banter is good for sport, racism/anti semitism/ homophobia etc have no place in our sport, or any sport for that matter.


That would be what I said :wink:
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:06 pm
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13058
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
We share half a religion.


Speak for yourself - I don't share any half of any religion, and it always strikes me that a significant amount of strife and division amongst human beings would be gone in a puff of logic if we were to finally grow up as a civilisation and consign all religion to the age of ignorance, where it came from, and still belongs.

But still - until that happy time, we don't want an anti-Semite pensioner running amok on the terraces of BV.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:11 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Speak for yourself - I don't share any half of any religion, and it always strikes me that a significant amount of strife and division amongst human beings would be gone in a puff of logic if we were to finally grow up as a civilisation and consign all religion to the age of ignorance, where it came from, and still belongs.

But still - until that happy time, we don't want an anti-Semite pensioner running amok on the terraces of BV.


Get ff your big red liberal horse Bren ;-)

I meant in a historical sense. I'm not religious but I'm fairly sure my ancestors were!
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:52 pm
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13058
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
Get ff your big red liberal horse Bren ;-)

I meant in a historical sense. I'm not religious but I'm fairly sure my ancestors were!


It's my second favourite pet subject. I'm a devotee of Christopher Hitchens - not just atheist, but antitheist; in my view it's the enemy of science and reason, and retards us a civilisation.

But I get your context - historically, we're a christian country; thankfully, that's on the wane - in 2016, for the first time ever, more people in the UK declared themselves to be of no religion than to be christian.
