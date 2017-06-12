I get some forms of racism and xenaphobia - don't agree with it but I see the twisted logic.



In the current climate you can see where it's easy to whip up anti Muslim feeling. In the same way you can see how extremist Muslim clerics whip up anti Christian feeling. It's a two way street I'm afraid.



But anti semitism especially in this country remains a mystery. We share half a religion. We look pretty much the same and share a common culture.



Being a racist of any creed is tedious enough but to bring it down to this level is perverse.



I know RL like football it's meant to be partisan - but only relative to which shirt you wear. It's not meant to be real ffs, it's just a bit of escapism.



This kind of extreme attitude is what ruined football. Worse stil it invites in the finger wagging liberal puritans who will make it their mission to be outraged. In fact there are a fair few already infesting these forums.



So reluctantly I to say grass them up. I don't want to watch a game without plenty of earthy banter between fans but that's what will sadly happen if we don't occasionally weed out the real bad apples.