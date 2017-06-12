WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:53 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5945
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
vastman wrote:
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.



This was my point earlier. Where do you draw the line when "naming" people on these forums. Didn't some guy in the UK get killed not long back when wrongly accused of being a paedophile?

vastman wrote:

However I'm facinated where this anti semitism with Leeds comes from - I don't get it. I've heard it before over the years but don't get the connection.


When fans could virtually shout what they liked off the terraces way back in the 60's this was generally the favoured insult used by the older guys when playing Leeds. Really, really surprised it's still going on.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:46 am
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1259
vastman wrote:
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.



bren2k wrote:
This is obviously one moron who, hopefully, the club will deal with if his name has been provided to Mr Carter.

It's refreshing that Leeds fans haven't done the usual "all Wakey fans are anti-Semitic" - which is the oft-heard knee-jerk response to hearing one comment in a crowd; a very measured response, and I hope this unpleasant individual is named and banned.


I wouldn't publicly name and shame unless there is hard proof, to be honest I'd hold back then - just ban him for life, he was an utter disgrace.

The Leeds fans he was having a go at were a perfectly reasonable bunch, and to their credit did not rise to the bait. Many Wakefield fans in the area were telling him to shut up and were obviously cringing at his behaviour. I dont know what triggered it, but he was completely out of order.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:07 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6277
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeyrule wrote:
I wouldn't publicly name and shame unless there is hard proof, to be honest I'd hold back then - just ban him for life, he was an utter disgrace.

The Leeds fans he was having a go at were a perfectly reasonable bunch, and to their credit did not rise to the bait. Many Wakefield fans in the area were telling him to shut up and were obviously cringing at his behaviour. I dont know what triggered it, but he was completely out of order.

Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:11 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2752
Location: WF4
JINJER wrote:
Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?


Lower terrace of the North stand. Pretty much around where Leeds' first try was scored.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:12 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6990
Location: Central Coast
JINJER wrote:
Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?

In the Jew end of course!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:15 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5080
Location: Over there
Leeds have some of the best fans in the game. Their support never wavered during last season, and they stuck with them throughout many years of "always the bridesmaid, never the bride". This dominance is only ten years old in reality. I have never associated them with trouble and on the whole a classy bunch, like those of Saints and Wigan.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:34 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5945
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Leeds have some of the best fans in the game. Their support never wavered during last season, and they stuck with them throughout many years of "always the bridesmaid, never the bride". This dominance is only ten years old in reality. I have never associated them with trouble and on the whole a classy bunch, like those of Saints and Wigan.


It's not the fans who earned the Leeds club their reputation.

Watersplash is the prime example.

Yorkshire cup finals at Headingley even when Leeds were in them.

Flashing the cash year after year to entice other clubs star players.

Picking the bones of Keighley Cougars.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:21 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13054
Location: Ossett
King Street Cat wrote:
Lower terrace of the North stand. Pretty much around where Leeds' first try was scored.


I was there - was this the middle aged bloke who got escorted out with a much older guy? I didn't quite see what happened - just the aftermath.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:32 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2752
Location: WF4
bren2k wrote:
I was there - was this the middle aged bloke who got escorted out with a much older guy? I didn't quite see what happened - just the aftermath.


Sounds like the same incident.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:32 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1259
bren2k wrote:
I was there - was this the middle aged bloke who got escorted out with a much older guy? I didn't quite see what happened - just the aftermath.

The older guy was the one kicking off, the younger guy (someone said it was his son) waded in to back him up.
