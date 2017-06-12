vastman wrote: I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.

bren2k wrote: This is obviously one moron who, hopefully, the club will deal with if his name has been provided to Mr Carter.



It's refreshing that Leeds fans haven't done the usual "all Wakey fans are anti-Semitic" - which is the oft-heard knee-jerk response to hearing one comment in a crowd; a very measured response, and I hope this unpleasant individual is named and banned.

I wouldn't publicly name and shame unless there is hard proof, to be honest I'd hold back then - just ban him for life, he was an utter disgrace.The Leeds fans he was having a go at were a perfectly reasonable bunch, and to their credit did not rise to the bait. Many Wakefield fans in the area were telling him to shut up and were obviously cringing at his behaviour. I dont know what triggered it, but he was completely out of order.