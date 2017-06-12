|
vastman wrote:
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.
This was my point earlier. Where do you draw the line when "naming" people on these forums. Didn't some guy in the UK get killed not long back when wrongly accused of being a paedophile?
vastman wrote:
However I'm facinated where this anti semitism with Leeds comes from - I don't get it. I've heard it before over the years but don't get the connection.
When fans could virtually shout what they liked off the terraces way back in the 60's this was generally the favoured insult used by the older guys when playing Leeds. Really, really surprised it's still going on.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:46 am
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1258
vastman wrote:
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.
bren2k wrote:
This is obviously one moron who, hopefully, the club will deal with if his name has been provided to Mr Carter.
It's refreshing that Leeds fans haven't done the usual "all Wakey fans are anti-Semitic" - which is the oft-heard knee-jerk response to hearing one comment in a crowd; a very measured response, and I hope this unpleasant individual is named and banned.
I wouldn't publicly name and shame unless there is hard proof, to be honest I'd hold back then - just ban him for life, he was an utter disgrace.
The Leeds fans he was having a go at were a perfectly reasonable bunch, and to their credit did not rise to the bait. Many Wakefield fans in the area were telling him to shut up and were obviously cringing at his behaviour. I dont know what triggered it, but he was completely out of order.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:07 am
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6277
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeyrule wrote:
I wouldn't publicly name and shame unless there is hard proof, to be honest I'd hold back then - just ban him for life, he was an utter disgrace.
The Leeds fans he was having a go at were a perfectly reasonable bunch, and to their credit did not rise to the bait. Many Wakefield fans in the area were telling him to shut up and were obviously cringing at his behaviour. I dont know what triggered it, but he was completely out of order.
Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:11 am
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2751
Location: WF4
JINJER wrote:
Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?
Lower terrace of the North stand. Pretty much around where Leeds' first try was scored.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:12 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6990
Location: Central Coast
JINJER wrote:
Whereabouts in the ground exactly did this happen?
In the Jew end of course!
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:15 am
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5080
Location: Over there
Leeds have some of the best fans in the game. Their support never wavered during last season, and they stuck with them throughout many years of "always the bridesmaid, never the bride". This dominance is only ten years old in reality. I have never associated them with trouble and on the whole a classy bunch, like those of Saints and Wigan.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:34 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5945
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Leeds have some of the best fans in the game. Their support never wavered during last season, and they stuck with them throughout many years of "always the bridesmaid, never the bride". This dominance is only ten years old in reality. I have never associated them with trouble and on the whole a classy bunch, like those of Saints and Wigan.
It's not the fans who earned the Leeds club their reputation.
Watersplash is the
prime example.
Yorkshire cup finals at Headingley even when Leeds were in them.
Flashing the cash year after year to entice other clubs star players.
Picking the bones of Keighley Cougars.
