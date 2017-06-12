WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:53 am
vastman wrote:
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.



This was my point earlier. Where do you draw the line when "naming" people on these forums. Didn't some guy in the UK get killed not long back when wrongly accused of being a paedophile?

vastman wrote:

However I'm facinated where this anti semitism with Leeds comes from - I don't get it. I've heard it before over the years but don't get the connection.


When fans could virtually shout what they liked off the terraces way back in the 60's this was generally the favoured insult used by the older guys when playing Leeds. Really, really surprised it's still going on.
