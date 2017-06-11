I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.
However I'm facinated where this anti semitism with Leeds comes from - I don't get it. I've heard it before over the years but don't get the connection.
I'm not really sure what being Jewish looks like but I can't say the team looks Jewish or that their fans do.
Anyone explain?
