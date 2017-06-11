WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:22 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3577
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:01 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2748
Location: WF4
The Avenger wrote:
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!


PM already sent to Daddycool.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:04 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 283
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!


Reckon I had the pleasure of meeting this bloke last year, spent all of the match calling the in goal judge a Jew who is looking after his Jew Leeds mates and wished injury on McGuire as he came over to the barrier to thank the fans.

Him apart though the Wakefield fans I spoke to were once again excellent. Enjoy this season, you all deserve it.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:29 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1359
The Avenger wrote:
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!

Agree, name and shame. The imbecile needs outing.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:47 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5943
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Main thing is is that MC gets the name and deals with the guy. That may include action outside RL. Suits me.
Can't say as I want to join the blood lust though.
Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:09 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11171
Location: The City of Wakefield
Yep totally disgusting. I'm sure any names can be pm'd to Daddy Cool on here.
Let's get rid ASAP.
Re: Embarrassed...

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:57 am
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25891
Location: Poodle Power!
I'm really not interested in this sort of stuff - it's up to the club stewards or the law to deal with it rather than a public lynch mob.

However I'm facinated where this anti semitism with Leeds comes from - I don't get it. I've heard it before over the years but don't get the connection.

I'm not really sure what being Jewish looks like but I can't say the team looks Jewish or that their fans do.

Anyone explain?
