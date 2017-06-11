Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!



Reckon I had the pleasure of meeting this bloke last year, spent all of the match calling the in goal judge a Jew who is looking after his Jew Leeds mates and wished injury on McGuire as he came over to the barrier to thank the fans.Him apart though the Wakefield fans I spoke to were once again excellent. Enjoy this season, you all deserve it.