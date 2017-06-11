WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Embarrassed...

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Embarrassed...

 
Post a reply

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:22 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3576
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:01 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2748
Location: WF4
The Avenger wrote:
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!


PM already sent to Daddycool.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:04 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 283
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!


Reckon I had the pleasure of meeting this bloke last year, spent all of the match calling the in goal judge a Jew who is looking after his Jew Leeds mates and wished injury on McGuire as he came over to the barrier to thank the fans.

Him apart though the Wakefield fans I spoke to were once again excellent. Enjoy this season, you all deserve it.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:29 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1359
The Avenger wrote:
Who is it!

There is no reason to protect his name other than if you agree with him

Name him!

Agree, name and shame. The imbecile needs outing.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Barrie's Glass Eye, Big lads mate, Ceps, coco the fullback, Deeencee, duke street 10, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, JINJER, judge the jules, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, Telboy, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,9682,65876,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM