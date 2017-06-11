Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!
Reckon I had the pleasure of meeting this bloke last year, spent all of the match calling the in goal judge a Jew who is looking after his Jew Leeds mates and wished injury on McGuire as he came over to the barrier to thank the fans.
Him apart though the Wakefield fans I spoke to were once again excellent. Enjoy this season, you all deserve it.