Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:38 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1256
...by two of our fans in the North stand trying to get a group of (very friendly & reasonable) Leeds fans kicked out from the side of the North stand. One gobby old fart told them he wished Islamists had bombed Leeds :oops:

Stewards should've thrown them out, but just moved them on. Really, really embarrassing.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:04 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2745
Location: WF4
I witnessed this too. Same guy who last season shouted at all the Cas players that he hoped they'd all die of cancer. You wouldn't think he'd been a professional player would you?!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:08 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5940
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
At least he's only got one wish left now.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1437
Disgusting.

We dont need that on the terraces

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:06 am
Brian Maiden

Joined: Sat Sep 24, 2016 9:21 am
Posts: 5
Sadly, worse than this was the vacuous moron who abused an Asian fella with his little lad who happened to be walking past at full time! Unfortunately, you cannot legislate for d1ckheads!

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:31 am
Disney cat
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 1823
Location: Sunshine State
All you have do folks if you witness any of this is get your camera phones out and take a quick pic and send to the club or stick it on social media. Only way to get these people banned.

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:33 am
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 784
King Street Cat wrote:
I witnessed this too. Same guy who last season shouted at all the Cas players that he hoped they'd all die of cancer. You wouldn't think he'd been a professional player would you?!


Could you send me a pm of who this was please?

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:19 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6269
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
King Street Cat wrote:
I witnessed this too. Same guy who last season shouted at all the Cas players that he hoped they'd all die of cancer. You wouldn't think he'd been a professional player would you?!

That is appalling! Did you have a word with him?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Embarrassed...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:38 am
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 965
I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!

The stewards moved him on then he came back with his son who was wanting to mix it. Stewards must have got rid permanently, because they didn't come back.

Tbf both Leeds and Wakey fans told the bloke to shut up and once he was gone we had some good rugby chat and banter with the fans around us, which is how it should be.

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bing [Bot], chapylad, coco the fullback, Deeencee, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, GET EM ON SIDE REF, hudders, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lockers700, LyndsayGill, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, PHe and 321 guests

