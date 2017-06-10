I was stood next to this, bloke had some interesting views on what a certain moustached German would have done to the Leeds fans and other Jews, all with I assume what was his grandson stood next to him!



The stewards moved him on then he came back with his son who was wanting to mix it. Stewards must have got rid permanently, because they didn't come back.



Tbf both Leeds and Wakey fans told the bloke to shut up and once he was gone we had some good rugby chat and banter with the fans around us, which is how it should be.