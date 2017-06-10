...by two of our fans in the North stand trying to get a group of (very friendly & reasonable) Leeds fans kicked out from the side of the North stand. One gobby old fart told them he wished Islamists had bombed Leeds
Stewards should've thrown them out, but just moved them on. Really, really embarrassing.
