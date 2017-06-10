WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:35 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am
Posts: 7513
Location: Tyldesley
Bit early yet of course, but got me thinking that with Toulouse in top 4 and if Catalan continue their bad form. Its possible for us to have 2 away trips to France depending on where everyone finishes. Unlikely, but possible. :CURTAIN: :)

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:42 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3470
I'm not convinced we are actually going to be in the Middle 8's yet.Widnes is massive.
Image

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:01 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1548
atomic wrote:
I'm not convinced we are actually going to be in the Middle 8's yet.Widnes is massive.


Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of it

Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit :D
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:30 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5331
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
GUBRATS wrote:
Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of it

Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit :D


The thought of going back to the champ gives me the shivers - not that I expect us to, but win or lose this is deffo the place to be
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:04 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9461
Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of it

Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit :D



Aren't the next four against teams immediately above us? (and below) Theoretically that makes them all winnable, although to do so, away, is a big ask. Also, our one remaining home game is against Salford, and they suddenly seem vulnerable.

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:32 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22595
Location: Leigh
It's a shame that their points continue in the super 8s or they could have rested a few against us :wink:
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: Middle 8's - possible 2 away trips to France?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:58 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1105
Alan wrote:
Aren't the next four against teams immediately above us? (and below) Theoretically that makes them all winnable, although to do so, away, is a big ask. Also, our one remaining home game is against Salford, and they suddenly seem vulnerable.


One wobble does not a Summer make, Alan. Cas won again today and with ease. But they've had a couple of stinkers amid their otherwise brilliant results. Salford this season is a big ask for any other team in this season's far more entertaining SL.

Bongser will not be going to any French held games anyway as he hates the beer. If the RFL want to spread the gospel and include more foreign teams then they should target countries with good beer.

:thumb:

