Bit early yet of course, but got me thinking that with Toulouse in top 4 and if Catalan continue their bad form. Its possible for us to have 2 away trips to France depending on where everyone finishes. Unlikely, but possible. atomic

I'm not convinced we are actually going to be in the Middle 8's yet.Widnes is massive. GUBRATS

atomic wrote: I'm not convinced we are actually going to be in the Middle 8's yet.Widnes is massive.



Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of it



Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of itBloody good fun this SL lark Innit snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb ColD Silver RLFANS Member



GUBRATS wrote:



Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of itBloody good fun this SL lark Innit



The thought of going back to the champ gives me the shivers - not that I expect us to, but win or lose this is deffo the place to be The thought of going back to the champ gives me the shivers - not that I expect us to, but win or lose this is deffo the place to be Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Alan Silver RLFANS Member



GUBRATS wrote:



Bloody good fun this SL lark Innit Indeed a massive ask to win 4/5 on the bounce , but we are capable of itBloody good fun this SL lark Innit





Aren't the next four against teams immediately above us? (and below) Theoretically that makes them all winnable, although to do so, away, is a big ask. Also, our one remaining home game is against Salford, and they suddenly seem vulnerable. Aren't the next four against teams immediately above us? (and below) Theoretically that makes them all winnable, although to do so, away, is a big ask. Also, our one remaining home game is against Salford, and they suddenly seem vulnerable. Dick Jones

It's a shame that their points continue in the super 8s or they could have rested a few against us L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website Bent&Bongser

Alan wrote: Aren't the next four against teams immediately above us? (and below) Theoretically that makes them all winnable, although to do so, away, is a big ask. Also, our one remaining home game is against Salford, and they suddenly seem vulnerable.



One wobble does not a Summer make, Alan. Cas won again today and with ease. But they've had a couple of stinkers amid their otherwise brilliant results. Salford this season is a big ask for any other team in this season's far more entertaining SL.



Bongser will not be going to any French held games anyway as he hates the beer. If the RFL want to spread the gospel and include more foreign teams then they should target countries with good beer.



