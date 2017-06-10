Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 1118



Another big game from the Giants, It's beginning to look like we have turned some sort of corner, I'm not sure what has brought about this change, but to be fair they have been improving steadily for a few weeks now, It will no doubt be a few things, but whatever, let it continue.



They were impressive again tonight and although some players stood out and got much recognition, they did in fact play as a team, there wasn't one bad performance from anyone. Brough was in good form and kept his temper well in check ( unlike Gigot )



What a breath of fresh air Mamo is turning out to be, he certainly knows how to back up and is prepared it seems to cover any amount of distance to get on the end of something, He scored some great tries tonight, I particularly liked the one from the offload in the middle of the field.



I thought Ridyard did well enough, he is a very good goal kicker ( which will be suiting Brearley in particular i would think ) as well as everyone else in general. Dragons look a very poor side ( and we know what that feels like ) when i think of the times L Walsh has been our downfall, to see him play like he did tonight was a bit of a shock.



Among the fest of try scoring there was some decent defense, forcing errors from the Dragons, but it was the attack that caught the Eye, another huge game from Ikky and Turner looks more than comfortable. Onward and Upwards. CHRISS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm

Posts: 634

Thought the way Turner laid on the try for Brought was pure class why is abbreviation such a long word? raceman

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm

Posts: 700

Location: Huddersfield

Hope Turner is ok was it a tactical change to swap him for Mellor? This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!

But maybe not with child running amock. raceman

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm

Posts: 700

Location: Huddersfield

Oh dear it looks like Catalans are in deeper poo now! Rumours going round that mcbanana is their new coach. Good luck with that appointment. This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!

But maybe not with child running amock. devoniangiant

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm

Posts: 315

Well thought we would win but to score 56 at their place was unreal. Really good team performance and confidence must be sky high for the guys now. Cannot wait to see them again on Fri and so happy to have clawed ourselves out of the bottom 4 - just need to keep this momentum and secure ourselves there. Best trip ever to Perp given the importance of that result and the manner of the team play. Mamo, Jerry, Danny, and Seb were fantastic and Turners break was class. Given how hot is was yesterday, the fact that we had little time to acclimatise, and to rack up that score was awesome.

At last we have a real chance to progress after 2 great wins and our destiny is in our own hands for the remaining games up to the split. Will rather avoid the M8's and get some measure of how much we are improving against the GF challengers.

Superb performance yesterday - more please - COYG!!! DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: devoniangiant, djhudds, Durham Giant, Jo Jumbuck, raceman, shadrack and 136 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,454 1,725 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS 18 - 40 SYDNEY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v YORK Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v BARROW Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v WARRINGTON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























