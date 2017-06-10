WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Slaying of the Dragons

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Slaying of the Dragons

 
Post a reply

Slaying of the Dragons

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:17 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1117
Another big game from the Giants, It's beginning to look like we have turned some sort of corner, I'm not sure what has brought about this change, but to be fair they have been improving steadily for a few weeks now, It will no doubt be a few things, but whatever, let it continue.

They were impressive again tonight and although some players stood out and got much recognition, they did in fact play as a team, there wasn't one bad performance from anyone. Brough was in good form and kept his temper well in check ( unlike Gigot )

What a breath of fresh air Mamo is turning out to be, he certainly knows how to back up and is prepared it seems to cover any amount of distance to get on the end of something, He scored some great tries tonight, I particularly liked the one from the offload in the middle of the field.

I thought Ridyard did well enough, he is a very good goal kicker ( which will be suiting Brearley in particular i would think ) as well as everyone else in general. Dragons look a very poor side ( and we know what that feels like ) when i think of the times L Walsh has been our downfall, to see him play like he did tonight was a bit of a shock.

Among the fest of try scoring there was some decent defense, forcing errors from the Dragons, but it was the attack that caught the Eye, another huge game from Ikky and Turner looks more than comfortable. Onward and Upwards.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, devoniangiant, djhudds, Frankiefartown, Jo Jumbuck, Mable_Syrup, Matt01, Mightygiants1895, Run leroy , run !, the stella kid and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,3632,04176,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
31
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
12
- 56HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
0
- 66TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
56
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT :
Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 18LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM