Another big game from the Giants, It's beginning to look like we have turned some sort of corner, I'm not sure what has brought about this change, but to be fair they have been improving steadily for a few weeks now, It will no doubt be a few things, but whatever, let it continue.



They were impressive again tonight and although some players stood out and got much recognition, they did in fact play as a team, there wasn't one bad performance from anyone. Brough was in good form and kept his temper well in check ( unlike Gigot )



What a breath of fresh air Mamo is turning out to be, he certainly knows how to back up and is prepared it seems to cover any amount of distance to get on the end of something, He scored some great tries tonight, I particularly liked the one from the offload in the middle of the field.



I thought Ridyard did well enough, he is a very good goal kicker ( which will be suiting Brearley in particular i would think ) as well as everyone else in general. Dragons look a very poor side ( and we know what that feels like ) when i think of the times L Walsh has been our downfall, to see him play like he did tonight was a bit of a shock.



Among the fest of try scoring there was some decent defense, forcing errors from the Dragons, but it was the attack that caught the Eye, another huge game from Ikky and Turner looks more than comfortable. Onward and Upwards.