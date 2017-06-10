WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Switching Code

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Switching Code

 
Post a reply

Switching Code

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:13 pm
mike1984 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 8:32 am
Posts: 12
Excuse my ignorance, but; why don't we see any Union players switching to League when the Union season ends in May? It's probably something to do with their superior Union wages or risk of injury but it happens in football (MLS players have switched to playing in the Premier League during the MLS off-season; Lampard, Donovan, Keane, Henry etc) Im not having it that they'd be 'too tired' ...I seem to remember Ben Crooks played 80 mins of an U-19 game for Hull then playing for the full team straight after!? You've got the likes of Charnley & Solomona presumably twiddling their thumbs over in Sale right now... Surely they're going to be watching the play offs with a little envy??

Just for fun: If you could loan a couple of Union players prior to the middle 8's who would you pick?

Re: Switching Code

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:23 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 893
Owen farrell
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Switching Code

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:19 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2544
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
There's only one RU player who I would want and he knows RL well. Sonny Bill Williams. Unfortunately even Dereks pockets aren't that deep.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Switching Code

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:44 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1038
Peter Kay wrote:
Owen farrell


He'd get creamed.... not good enough for League....

I'd have Denny Solomona & Israel Falou to boost our backs

Re: Switching Code

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:02 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3470
mike1984 wrote:
Excuse my ignorance, but; why don't we see any Union players switching to League when the Union season ends in May? It's probably something to do with their superior Union wages or risk of injury but it happens in football (MLS players have switched to playing in the Premier League during the MLS off-season; Lampard, Donovan, Keane, Henry etc) Im not having it that they'd be 'too tired' ...I seem to remember Ben Crooks played 80 mins of an U-19 game for Hull then playing for the full team straight after!? You've got the likes of Charnley & Solomona presumably twiddling their thumbs over in Sale right now... Surely they're going to be watching the play offs with a little envy??

Just for fun: If you could loan a couple of Union players prior to the middle 8's who would you pick?


None.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Budgiezilla, Google [Bot], Vancouver Leyther and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,40683976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM