Excuse my ignorance, but; why don't we see any Union players switching to League when the Union season ends in May? It's probably something to do with their superior Union wages or risk of injury but it happens in football (MLS players have switched to playing in the Premier League during the MLS off-season; Lampard, Donovan, Keane, Henry etc) Im not having it that they'd be 'too tired' ...I seem to remember Ben Crooks played 80 mins of an U-19 game for Hull then playing for the full team straight after!? You've got the likes of Charnley & Solomona presumably twiddling their thumbs over in Sale right now... Surely they're going to be watching the play offs with a little envy??



Just for fun: If you could loan a couple of Union players prior to the middle 8's who would you pick?