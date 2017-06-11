WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Costly errors

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:04 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
Bitter till the last


Bitter at you getting it wrong, yeah right whatever you say :CRAZY:
Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:09 pm
acko
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Listen to the game in Majorccccaaaaa on Yorkshire radio and the game was they for the taking, But 2 costly errors gave Leeds 2 try's and that' why they won, It sounded like a right arm wrestler and Leeds came out on top in the end by just 2pts.

Leeds had a nearly full team out there and normally any other given time they would have put 30/40 past us But we lost by just 2pts so that's a good indication where we are Atm, Plus we had 3 1st team players rested 1 injured during the game and Jacob our bright star TJ missing so Roll on Thursday when Huby/Kirmo/Reece are back and see how we go.



Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:39 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6356
The killer moment was when straight after getting back into the game at 16-18, one of the props (England) knocked on. Two points between 2 and 5th now.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:34 pm
The Avenger
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3577
Johnstone, Lynne, Miller, Huby, Kirmond and Arona all missing last night.
Add in the injury to Fifita on just his 2nd carry and maybe Adam Walker and you put some context behind that performance.

A2pt loss and we are disappointed because despite the missing players we could/should still have won

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:38 pm
Wakefield No 1
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8759
Willzay wrote:
The killer moment was when straight after getting back into the game at 16-18, one of the props (England) knocked on. Two points between 2 and 5th now.

I thought it was Hirst?
Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:50 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
I thought England at the time.
Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:01 pm
asmadasa
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3230
I'd like to see the stats as I thought Trinity struggled to make yards and I thought Leeds won in the ruck area with Parcell making many runs off quick PTB...Moon also seemed to be the best player on the field.

That said with such a tight game we should have taken the easy 2 point penalty in front of the sticks and the pass to Arundel should have been better by Grix in the corner as it was a certain try.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:58 pm
upthecats
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Stats are on the super league site...

Metres...

1329 - 1493

Tackles...

358 - 296

Errors...

15 - 12

Probably the three most telling....

Just watched game and to clear up that penalty....it was the correct decision...Hadley was offside at the play the ball and then took the offload from Hirst....It's only the second time i've seen it all season and it's the second time it was us!

It was England who knocked on 2nd play after our last try too...not sure if he was expecting the pass from Hadley though...just one of those things...was also England who got caught out by Moon on the last tackle which led to Briscoe's 2nd try..
Re: Costly errors

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:53 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13049
Location: Ossett
asmadasa wrote:
Moon also seemed to be the best player on the field.


I'd agree with that - he's a massive threat every time he's on the ball, and looks like an absolute 'mare to defend against.

I'm struggling to pick out any of our players for criticism; yes there were some errors, but it's potty to expect everything to come off in every game - and where there were errors, they seemed to be based on effort and endeavour. Grix had a couple of howlers - but he also contributed to pretty much everything we did that was positive - so what's can you do?

Great game - good crowd - fantastic atmosphere - lost by a whisker; that's sport!
