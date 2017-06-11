Listen to the game in Majorccccaaaaa on Yorkshire radio and the game was they for the taking, But 2 costly errors gave Leeds 2 try's and that' why they won, It sounded like a right arm wrestler and Leeds came out on top in the end by just 2pts.



Leeds had a nearly full team out there and normally any other given time they would have put 30/40 past us But we lost by just 2pts so that's a good indication where we are Atm, Plus we had 3 1st team players rested 1 injured during the game and Jacob our bright star TJ missing so Roll on Thursday when Huby/Kirmo/Reece are back and see how we go.







Up The Trin