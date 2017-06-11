|
sgtwilko wrote:
Yes it was blatantly obstruction and you are right some you get some you don't especially with no TV camera's. Just about the correct result in the end.
Penalty was for continued ref abuse.
You don't that was the reason stop trying to sound clever
Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:45 am
First "off" game in 8 and only lost by 2 points. I'll take that any day of the week. It's been a tough few games leading into that match and I think fatigue played a part in the errors. On to Thursday to take on a team we've already beaten twice this season
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:01 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
On to Thursday to take on a team we've already beaten twice this season
A very similar situation as to where we were 12 months ago going in to the Hudds CC game away
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:04 am
The fact that we played poorly twice this season against Leeds implies they are doing something to put us off our game.
Personally I thought Leeds were average except in specific areas.....it's just they picked the right ones for us.
The bombs McGuire and Moon put up towards BJB certainly upset him and in particular their line Speed was excellent. Arguably off side but the ref didn't think so so it was effective. Our errors were because we didn't have the time on the ball.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:15 am
PopTart wrote:
The fact that we played poorly twice this season against Leeds implies they are doing something to put us off our game.
Personally I thought Leeds were average except in specific areas.....it's just they picked the right ones for us.
The bombs McGuire and Moon put up towards BJB certainly upset him and in particular their line Speed was excellent. Arguably off side but the ref didn't think so so it was effective. Our errors were because we didn't have the time on the ball.
We didn't play poorly - frankly a poor statement in imho. We didn't play at out best but 18-16 a 2 point game come on.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:31 am
I think our defence was amazing overall, no idea of the figures but I'd guess they had 60% possession, we tackled like demons, I think our main downfall was the kicking game, very poor, we were also missing half a dozen first on the team sheet players. I'm disappointed that we lost, but two years since we'd have been delighted with a two point defeat.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:38 am
vastman wrote:
You don't that was the reason stop trying to sound clever
Know? That's what they said on the radio.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:39 am
On RY they said the ref didn't give a signal and assumed it was for dissent.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:40 am
vastman wrote:
You don't that was the reason stop trying to sound clever
Bitter till the last
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:50 am
So, we're 2-0 down this season so far, but we could play them another 3 times, and if we beat them we'll be in both finals, at least:)
Still all to play for.
