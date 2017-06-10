Disappointing to lose but, Leeds controlled pretty much all of the second half and it has to be said , with a pretty basic game plan.

Their and every one of their kicks seemed to cause us some problems.# forwards made far more metres than we could and it was 5 drives and a kick.

Of course there was their try from a blatant forward pass that even their own fans seemed slightly embarrassed about and the pass into touch with a 2 man overlap but, they controlled the second 40.

The few times that we got into any sort of attacking position, we came up with an error.



Move on, Salford on Thursday and i's going to be another close game.