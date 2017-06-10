WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Costly errors

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Costly errors

 
Post a reply

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:26 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 543
Cheers wildshot!!

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:33 pm
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4990
Location: Usually at KFC
As the title suggests ... End of- too many errors .
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:40 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 547
Sacred Cow wrote:
We made too many too errors and had a terrible kicking game, simple as that. Grix & BJB had games to forget and we were nowhere near smart enough with ball in hand. Still don't have to wait long to put it right. Sounds like Fifita will be struggling for the cup game which is a blow.


Yeah our kicking game was bad.
Grix and BJB are both instantly forgiven because they are both part of the reason we are so high in the league.
Let's move on!

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:56 pm
1873 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm
Posts: 1250
Location: ...cross time, space and genres
sgtwilko wrote:
SNIP
Penalty was for continued ref abuse.


Good guess (as Bentham was sht) but wrong, Finn was 'Down Town' after the offside Leeds players had forced Grix into losing ground

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:37 am
supercat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1800
2 big errors cost us the game. Not sure who shoots out of the line to close Moon down but doing so and not getting anywhere near him sucked too many bodies into the middle giving them space out wide. The dropped bomb they probably weren't communicating as BJB was waiting and Grix probably should have left it for him but instead bumps into him.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:06 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2585
Location: Back of the North stand
Add to that when grix passes to touch instead of Arundel in the first minutes of the 2nd half. It seemed easier to score

Re: Costly errors

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:14 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8097
Disappointing to lose but, Leeds controlled pretty much all of the second half and it has to be said , with a pretty basic game plan.
Their and every one of their kicks seemed to cause us some problems.# forwards made far more metres than we could and it was 5 drives and a kick.
Of course there was their try from a blatant forward pass that even their own fans seemed slightly embarrassed about and the pass into touch with a 2 man overlap but, they controlled the second 40.
The few times that we got into any sort of attacking position, we came up with an error.

Move on, Salford on Thursday and i's going to be another close game.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], brettoncat, Brian Maiden, dboy, Don Fox Fan 1, DonniCat, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, reedy, Sandal Cat, sgtwilko, supercat, Tigerade, Trinity1315, WF Rhino, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,4541,72576,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
YORK  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM