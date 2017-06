Sacred Cow wrote: We made too many too errors and had a terrible kicking game, simple as that. Grix & BJB had games to forget and we were nowhere near smart enough with ball in hand. Still don't have to wait long to put it right. Sounds like Fifita will be struggling for the cup game which is a blow.

Yeah our kicking game was bad.Grix and BJB are both instantly forgiven because they are both part of the reason we are so high in the league.Let's move on!