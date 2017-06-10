WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:02 pm
We looked a bit tired at times and losing Fifita after only his second touch didn't help. A few players out injured, a few rested, and a couple returning from injury and still only lost by 2. Won't lose any sleep over that defeat.
Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:12 pm
OK so Grix had a few of his brain-farts and Finn's last minute "Wide to West" moment didn't really help.
Leeds won that because of their last play kicks. Sky high bombs with snow on them in a swirling wind versus little dollies over the top straight into the arms of the fullback.
Lets hope the decision to rest players for Thursday pays off else it's a double wammy by Chester.
Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Wakefield are a good side this season, league position/ results and their willingness to dig deep (when I've watched them) are testament to that. We could have easily caught a cold in this fixture, but the Rhinos dug deep themselves. An exciting game and credit to both sides. As said, some very tired bodies.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:25 pm
Leeds made fewer errors and as said kicked better. Think we missed Arona, Huby and Kirmond for real go forward. Fifita running straight at Ferrers who put his shoulder straight into his knee also led to o an early exit and playing with a prop light. Hope he is OK for next Thursday :PRAY:

BJB had a bit of a nightmare with the high kicks.
Sio and Annakin were poor in my opinion and don't break tackles, Trin need greater strength in depth. Should give Crowther a go. Allgood played well and put in some decent hits.

Not the best game to watch both teams looked tired but gave Leeds a match. :CLAP:

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:32 pm
Agree with most points made.

Our kicking game was crap, theirs was good.
Our brain farts were too numerous to mention.
Biggest mistake of night was after about 10 minutes in second half, penalty under posts, Clawson runs out with kicking tee. we refuse 2 pts and F up next PTB!!!! that decision cost us a draw.

Having said all that, to play that bad with a below strength side and miss out that narrowly shows how far we have come.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:40 pm
Cost us the win, I think. Leeds scored back to back tries straight after and momentum switched.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:41 pm
Lucky you. :(
Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:59 pm
We made too many too errors and had a terrible kicking game, simple as that. Grix & BJB had games to forget and we were nowhere near smart enough with ball in hand. Still don't have to wait long to put it right. Sounds like Fifita will be struggling for the cup game which is a blow.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:14 pm
To save starting a new thread, did anyone catch what tonight's crowd figure was?

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:25 pm
Just over 7,100.
