Leeds made fewer errors and as said kicked better. Think we missed Arona, Huby and Kirmond for real go forward. Fifita running straight at Ferrers who put his shoulder straight into his knee also led to o an early exit and playing with a prop light. Hope he is OK for next ThursdayBJB had a bit of a nightmare with the high kicks.Sio and Annakin were poor in my opinion and don't break tackles, Trin need greater strength in depth. Should give Crowther a go. Allgood played well and put in some decent hits.Not the best game to watch both teams looked tired but gave Leeds a match.