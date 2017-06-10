|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2744
Location: WF4
|
We looked a bit tired at times and losing Fifita after only his second touch didn't help. A few players out injured, a few rested, and a couple returning from injury and still only lost by 2. Won't lose any sleep over that defeat.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
OK so Grix had a few of his brain-farts and Finn's last minute "Wide to West" moment didn't really help.
Leeds won that because of their last play kicks. Sky high bombs with snow on them in a swirling wind versus little dollies over the top straight into the arms of the fullback.
Lets hope the decision to rest players for Thursday pays off else it's a double wammy by Chester.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 134
|
Wakefield are a good side this season, league position/ results and their willingness to dig deep (when I've watched them) are testament to that. We could have easily caught a cold in this fixture, but the Rhinos dug deep themselves. An exciting game and credit to both sides. As said, some very tired bodies.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3229
|
Leeds made fewer errors and as said kicked better. Think we missed Arona, Huby and Kirmond for real go forward. Fifita running straight at Ferrers who put his shoulder straight into his knee also led to o an early exit and playing with a prop light. Hope he is OK for next Thursday
BJB had a bit of a nightmare with the high kicks.
Sio and Annakin were poor in my opinion and don't break tackles, Trin need greater strength in depth. Should give Crowther a go. Allgood played well and put in some decent hits.
Not the best game to watch both teams looked tired but gave Leeds a match.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3422
Location: Orange street
|
Agree with most points made.
Our kicking game was crap, theirs was good.
Our brain farts were too numerous to mention.
Biggest mistake of night was after about 10 minutes in second half, penalty under posts, Clawson runs out with kicking tee. we refuse 2 pts and F up next PTB!!!! that decision cost us a draw.
Having said all that, to play that bad with a below strength side and miss out that narrowly shows how far we have come.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, aliw2001, ball-in-hand, bigcol2, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, Clearwing, cocker, ColD, Disney cat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Hessle Roader, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lockers700, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, nottinghamtiger, PHe, Prince Buster, PrinterThe, Prop9824, Redscat, reedy, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Avenger, TOMCAT, trinity1, Trinity_13, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, Wildcat_1, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrenthorpecat and 400 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|