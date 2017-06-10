|
Leeds big game experience won out there. Trinity could've won it but didn't know how to. Shocking miss on the forward pass for Leeds' second.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:53 pm
Good effort that.
Beware that if you mention the ref, Printer will swoop down with his usual bllcks.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:56 pm
And the blatant ostruction on Watkins by Trin to create the space for the first try of the game.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:03 pm
Marginal call, some you get some you don't, I'm sure we could both point to a number through the match, however that was blatant.
Someone else, what the hell was the call when Trinity were on the attack before Bentham pulled the game back, spoke to the captains and then gave Leeds a penalty?
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:18 pm
Yes it was blatantly obstruction and you are right some you get some you don't especially with no TV camera's. Just about the correct result in the end.
Penalty was for continued ref abuse.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:19 pm
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:36 pm
IF we had taken our chances we would have had the game won but we didn't and we paid the price. We have to get smarter but it was a good effort and we're not a million miles behind the likes of Leeds.
Not sure that any of the missing players would have made a difference.
Leeds were the better team on the night.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:44 pm
Dont think the first two tries to Leeds should have stood.
First was a knock on a play the ball, and the second was forward a mile.
How was that tackle just before half time not punished with a card, or even put on report.
That said, we had plenty of chances in the second half to win.
No lack of effort tonight, but just not smart enough.
Hope Fifita OK
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:48 pm
Leeds didn't make as many errors as us and our kicking game was awful. However, the silver lining is that we have several 1st teamers to come back on and only lost by 2. Have a rest, dust ourselves down and get to the semi finals.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:49 pm
We seemed to stand far too back from them an gave fifteen metres before placing a hand on them.
Three things cost us the game in my opinion: a) the blatant forward pass that gave them their first try, b) our failure to go for the two points on that first penalty in front of the post and c) the shocking pass from Grix when their line was wide open.
Ah well, bring on the next game. Our first defeat after seven wins would have to be against bloody Leeds
