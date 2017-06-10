WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Costly errors

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Costly errors

 
Post a reply

Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:49 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10669
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Leeds big game experience won out there. Trinity could've won it but didn't know how to. Shocking miss on the forward pass for Leeds' second.
1/10

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:53 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6352
Good effort that.

Beware that if you mention the ref, Printer will swoop down with his usual bllcks.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:56 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6979
Location: Central Coast
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Leeds big game experience won out there. Trinity could've won it but didn't know how to. Shocking miss on the forward pass for Leeds' second.

And the blatant ostruction on Watkins by Trin to create the space for the first try of the game.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:03 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10669
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
sgtwilko wrote:
And the blatant ostruction on Watkins by Trin to create the space for the first try of the game.

Marginal call, some you get some you don't, I'm sure we could both point to a number through the match, however that was blatant.

Someone else, what the hell was the call when Trinity were on the attack before Bentham pulled the game back, spoke to the captains and then gave Leeds a penalty?
1/10

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:18 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6979
Location: Central Coast
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Marginal call, some you get some you don't, I'm sure we could both point to a number through the match, however that was blatant.

Someone else, what the hell was the call when Trinity were on the attack before Bentham pulled the game back, spoke to the captains and then gave Leeds a penalty?

Yes it was blatantly obstruction and you are right some you get some you don't especially with no TV camera's. Just about the correct result in the end.

Penalty was for continued ref abuse.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:19 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6352
Here we go.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:36 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 546
IF we had taken our chances we would have had the game won but we didn't and we paid the price. We have to get smarter but it was a good effort and we're not a million miles behind the likes of Leeds.
Not sure that any of the missing players would have made a difference.
Leeds were the better team on the night.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:44 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1436
Dont think the first two tries to Leeds should have stood.

First was a knock on a play the ball, and the second was forward a mile.

How was that tackle just before half time not punished with a card, or even put on report.

That said, we had plenty of chances in the second half to win.

No lack of effort tonight, but just not smart enough.

Hope Fifita OK

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:48 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2584
Location: Back of the North stand
Leeds didn't make as many errors as us and our kicking game was awful. However, the silver lining is that we have several 1st teamers to come back on and only lost by 2. Have a rest, dust ourselves down and get to the semi finals.

Re: Costly errors

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:49 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 541
We seemed to stand far too back from them an gave fifteen metres before placing a hand on them.
Three things cost us the game in my opinion: a) the blatant forward pass that gave them their first try, b) our failure to go for the two points on that first penalty in front of the post and c) the shocking pass from Grix when their line was wide open.
Ah well, bring on the next game. Our first defeat after seven wins would have to be against bloody Leeds :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, bigcol2, chapylad, cocker, djcool, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Five and last, got there, hazzard, hudders, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Lockers700, newcat, poplar cats alive, Prop9824, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, The Avenger, thebeagle, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrenthorpecat and 376 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,3332,11976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
31
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
12
- 56HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
0
- 66TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
56
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT :
Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 18LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM