We seemed to stand far too back from them an gave fifteen metres before placing a hand on them.Three things cost us the game in my opinion: a) the blatant forward pass that gave them their first try, b) our failure to go for the two points on that first penalty in front of the post and c) the shocking pass from Grix when their line was wide open.Ah well, bring on the next game. Our first defeat after seven wins would have to be against bloody Leeds