sgtwilko wrote:
And the blatant ostruction on Watkins by Trin to create the space for the first try of the game.
Marginal call, some you get some you don't, I'm sure we could both point to a number through the match, however that was blatant.
Someone else, what the hell was the call when Trinity were on the attack before Bentham pulled the game back, spoke to the captains and then gave Leeds a penalty?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Bornin Chesham, Disney cat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, hazzard, hudders, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, newcat, newgroundb4wakey, pocket 4's, REDWHITEANDBLUE, thebeagle, Trinity_13, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|