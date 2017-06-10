It was sweltering in the south of France as Huddersfield Giants were in town for a mid-table clash with the Catalans Dragons where the prize was eighth place in the Super League table. The Dragons were the tenants at kick off but after a poor season, the Giants had their eyes on moving in from their current ninth position.The conditions would be draining and official water breaks were scheduled for player welfare.The Giants appear to be turning a corner with three wins in their last five games but the Dragons are in all sorts of problems with just one win in their last eight matches.