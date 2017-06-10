the flying biscuit wrote:

Last year Salford won 10 (TEN) games in the regular season and were looking half decent.They finished 10th and got the extra home game, but they still ended up in the million pound game and were a last minute drop goal away from going down...You probably watched all that yourself and didn't need me to explain it but I felt I had to because some people believe we are too good to go down....I believe we are perfect candidates to go down because our team lacks quality players, lacks general skill, lacks leadership on and off the park,and also because so many are moving on, lacks desire, enthusiasm and the motivation to stay up.we saw it coming in 2002 and we reacted and Got Cullen in sharpish and he saved us from relegation.For me, there is a real concern about our lack of concern.