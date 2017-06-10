Terrible season so far but like dory in finding nemo just keep swimming just keep swimming,let's play with some power passion pride we have nothing to lose all in balls out come on the wire fight fight fight Give the opposition nothing without a fight,even argue if we lose the toss m1 motorway here we go again.
